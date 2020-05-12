Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.46 Million in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,217,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,710,128,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 63,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $57.48.

