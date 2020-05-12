Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 37,266 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.77.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $26.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,390 shares of company stock worth $1,000,983 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

