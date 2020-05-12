Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sanmina worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter worth $405,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sanmina by 336.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 355,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sanmina Corp has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

