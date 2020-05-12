Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,166 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of FormFactor worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,892,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,067,000 after buying an additional 73,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,388,000 after purchasing an additional 124,364 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 525,584 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $351,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,108,196.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. DA Davidson downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.