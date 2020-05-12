Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,146 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,073.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 163,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 158,616 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 89,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

