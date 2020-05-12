Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CONMED worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000.

In other news, Director John L. Workman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

CNMD stock opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

