Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $64.87. 31,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -582.91 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $506,262.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,469.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

