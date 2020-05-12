EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.48.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Edward Jones lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $96.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

