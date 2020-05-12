eosDAC Price Reaches $0.0026 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 28.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One eosDAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX, ZB.COM and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $11,715.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

eosDAC Token Profile

EOSDAC is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bibox, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, ZB.COM, Hotbit, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

