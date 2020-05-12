Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$56.99 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

