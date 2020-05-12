Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 12th (CPG, DC, DPLM, EXPN, IFNNF, MANU, MCY, MMX, MORF, MRKR)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 12th:

Compass Group (LON:CPG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 1,150 ($15.13) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,600 ($21.05).

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 220 ($2.89).

Diploma (LON:DPLM) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,760 ($23.15).

Experian (LON:EXPN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has GBX 2,400 ($31.57) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,600 ($34.20).

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a hold rating.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

