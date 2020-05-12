Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 12th (ABF, ADM, ALO, ALV, AOX, AT1, BME, BNR, BT.A, CCAP)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 12th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price target increased by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,392 ($31.47). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €41.00 ($47.67) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €163.00 ($189.53) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €195.00 ($226.74) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €165.00 ($191.86) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €14.49 ($16.85) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €6.52 ($7.58) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 310 ($4.08). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) was given a €56.00 ($65.12) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) was given a €3.20 ($3.72) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 342 ($4.50). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 520 ($6.84). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €28.44 ($33.07) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.50 ($11.05) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.20 ($10.70) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its target price raised by HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 182 ($2.39). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €390.00 ($453.49) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 810 ($10.66). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 590 ($7.76). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 180 ($2.37). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77). They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €36.80 ($42.79) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its price target raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €7.50 ($8.72) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 44 ($0.58) to GBX 46 ($0.61). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

