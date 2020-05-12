Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 12th (ACEL, ACER, ACRX, ALRN, AM, AO, ARL, ASLN, ASML, AVH)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 12th:

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream generates stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts for providing customized and integrated midstream services to leading natural gas producer — Antero Resources. The company recently reported strong first-quarter 2020 earnings, owing to rising gathering, compression and fresh water delivery volumes. Notably, the firm made a downward revision to its 2020 capital budget. As a result, the company’s raised its free cashflow guidance. However, the midstream firm’s capacity to clear a portion of its long-term debt is in question since the business scenario is unfavorable owing to coronavirus-induced decline in energy demand. Moreover, the firm’s balance sheet is more levered than the composite stocks belonging to the industry. Also, rising direct operating expenses are hurting the bottom line.”

AO World (LON:AO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $23.50 target price on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $118.00 price target on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $1,850.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,600.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardinal Health exited the fiscal third quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues outpaced the consensus mark. The company’s Pharmaceutical segment witnessed solid growth in Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers. Moreover, the Medical segment exhibited a solid performance in the quarter under review. Apart from these, the company’s extension of agreements with CVS Health, collaboration with PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy and buyout of mscripts buoy optimism. The company reaffirmed fiscal year 2020 outlook, which instills investor optimism. Shares of Cardinal Health outperformed the industry in a year’s time. However, contraction in gross margin remains a woe. Intense competition and customer concentration are other concerns.”

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc. Citigroup Inc currently has a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a buy rating to a reduce rating.

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial. Noble Financial currently has a $5.25 price target on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $43.50 target price on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 22 ($0.29) price target on the stock.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.10) target price on the stock.

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Roth Capital currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Q BioMed Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. Q BioMed Inc. is based in New York. “

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Rank Group (LON:RNK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SBI Holdings, Inc. is engaged in providing securities business, banking business and other financial services. The Company has established an Internet-based financial conglomerate. Its Asset Management Business segment establishes, manages, and operates funds and provides investment management and advisory services. Its Brokerage and Investment Banking Business segment provides financial products such as securities, underwrites initial public offering stocks and corporate bonds. The Company’s Financial Services Business segment provides various financial business services, including banking, credit cards, leasing, online settlement services for EC business operators and nonlife insurance products and evaluation of investment trusts. Its Housing and Real Estate Business segment engages in the real estate investment, real estate development, consignment of constructions, subdivision of housing, and operation of real estate funds. SBI Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

K&S (ETR:SDF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Cfra. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target on the stock.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Velocys (LON:VLS) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $116.00 target price on the stock.

