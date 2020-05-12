Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 12th (KGF, LSXMK, LXP, LZAGY, MED, MGEN, MIRM, MKS, MOTS, NRDXF)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 12th:

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an overweight rating. The firm currently has GBX 230 ($3.03) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 245 ($3.22).

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Medifast is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven healthy living products and programs. It is the brand recommended by more than 20,000 Doctors. Medifast produces, distributes, and sells weight loss and other health-related products through websites, multi-level marketing, telemarketing, franchised weight loss clinics, and medical professionals. The company launched OPTAVIA, an exclusive brand and product line sold through its community of independent Coaches who offer support and guidance to their Clients. In partnership with OPTAVIA Coaches , franchise partners, resellers and its Scientific Advisory Board, Medifast offers comprehensive wellness products and programs that focus on creating sustainable change by helping people learn to incorporate healthy habits into their lives. “

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops microRNA biology, oligonucleotide chemistry, drugs and therapies for cancer, pathologic fibrosis, neuro-inflammatory and cardiovascular diseases. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Signal Genetics, is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. “

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an overweight rating. The firm currently has GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 215 ($2.83).

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu(R) System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company also operates through subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a hold rating.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 150 ($1.97).

