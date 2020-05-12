Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,638 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.15% of Equitrans Midstream worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,706,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,518,000 after buying an additional 87,168 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,439,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,111,000 after buying an additional 657,011 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,410,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,366,000 after buying an additional 1,530,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,055,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,658,000 after buying an additional 142,764 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

NASDAQ ETRN opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, COO Diana M. Charletta acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $478,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 130,000 shares of company stock worth $791,200.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.