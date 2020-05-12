Essentia Price Down 8% This Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Essentia has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Essentia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, CoinBene and IDEX. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $234,793.01 and approximately $1,224.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043605 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.98 or 0.03603831 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031835 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001912 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011227 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

