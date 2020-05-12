Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.24. 454,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,670. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

In related news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,617 shares in the company, valued at $540,809.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

