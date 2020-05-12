Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Financial Analysis

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Macerich shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macerich has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $8.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Essex Property Trust pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macerich pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years and Macerich has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Macerich is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Essex Property Trust and Macerich, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 1 9 5 0 2.27 Macerich 5 7 1 0 1.69

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $293.69, suggesting a potential upside of 27.75%. Macerich has a consensus target price of $19.61, suggesting a potential upside of 205.96%. Given Macerich’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Macerich is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Macerich’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.46 billion 10.30 $439.29 million $13.38 17.18 Macerich $927.46 million 0.98 $96.82 million $3.54 1.81

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 42.47% 9.94% 4.90% Macerich 10.44% 3.28% 1.09%

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Macerich on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago, and the New York Metro area to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned Nareit's prestigious "Leader in the Light" award every year from 2014-2018. For the fourth straight year in 2018 Macerich achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector, among many other environmental accomplishments.

