Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $169.85. 57,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,261. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

