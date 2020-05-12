Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.95 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $10.37. 29,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,485. The stock has a market cap of $274.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ethan Allen Interiors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

