Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $15,518.64 and $14,598.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00044058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.66 or 0.03684114 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00056645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00032179 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001842 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011395 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,334,276 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.