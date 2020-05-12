E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stake Cut by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,894 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.21% of E*TRADE Financial worth $16,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.04.

In related news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

