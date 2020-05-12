Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Etsy from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Etsy from $45.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Etsy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.65.

ETSY traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $80.28. 3,094,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,357. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 131.61, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,337,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,952 shares of company stock valued at $19,536,129. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Etsy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after buying an additional 1,951,377 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,189,000 after buying an additional 1,041,562 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,900,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,304,000 after buying an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Etsy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,341,000 after buying an additional 167,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

