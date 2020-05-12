Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 12,929 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. 458,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,046,366. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31.

