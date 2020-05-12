Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the period. Pacer WealthShield ETF accounts for 1.2% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 186,986 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 815,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 37,495 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period.

PWS traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.46. 8,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68.

