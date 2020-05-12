Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

SPHD stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 49,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

