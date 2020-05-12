Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 8,389 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,951,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,104,000 after purchasing an additional 537,638 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,315,000 after purchasing an additional 192,303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,015,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,602,000 after purchasing an additional 122,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,801. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

