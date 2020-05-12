Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 5,042 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

BATS PTLC remained flat at $$26.98 on Tuesday. 415,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31.

