Eva Cash (EVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2,989.55

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Eva Cash has a market cap of $2,989.55 and approximately $81.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eva Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly. In the last week, Eva Cash has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043532 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.72 or 0.03666599 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00056145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032109 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001962 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

About Eva Cash

Eva Cash is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io. Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com.

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

