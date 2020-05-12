Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,074 shares during the period. Everbridge accounts for about 2.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.48% of Everbridge worth $17,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 127.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

In other news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $3,229,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,231.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,941 shares of company stock valued at $8,123,535 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVBG. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $5.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.78. 1,140,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,755. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.24 and its 200-day moving average is $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.06 and a beta of 0.42. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $163.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

