Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its target price lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 84.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Evolus from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

EOLS opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. Evolus has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $139.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolus will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,113,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,289,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evolus by 2,162.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 459,829 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

