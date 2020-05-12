Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 244.04% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of EOLS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. 15,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,615. The firm has a market cap of $139.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.22. Evolus has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 million. Analysts expect that Evolus will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Evolus by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 60,680 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

