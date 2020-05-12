Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on XAN. Raymond James lowered Exantas Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

NYSE XAN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.51. Exantas Capital has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 223.49 and a current ratio of 223.49.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Exantas Capital had a negative net margin of 274.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exantas Capital will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $75,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,432. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.