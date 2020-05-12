ExclusiveCoin Trading Down 26.2% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $214,011.75 and approximately $2,232.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 243.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

