Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.23 Million

Analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to post $231.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.50 million to $254.66 million. Exelixis reported sales of $240.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $909.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $861.57 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.23.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $66,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,006 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,029,582.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 736,599 shares of company stock worth $16,229,250. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

