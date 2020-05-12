Exosis (EXO) Market Capitalization Achieves $29,450.16

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Exosis has a total market cap of $29,450.16 and approximately $5,263.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000869 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. In the last week, Exosis has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,885.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.96 or 0.02149091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.39 or 0.02626652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00477451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00693901 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00069441 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00024425 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00475513 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 546,213 coins and its circulating supply is 381,213 coins. Exosis' official message board is forum.exosis.org. Exosis' official website is www.exosis.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

