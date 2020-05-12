Expanse Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,976.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Bittrex. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $473,798.75 and approximately $18,976.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

