EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EXPGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get EXPERIAN PLC/ADR alerts:

EXPGY opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.95.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.