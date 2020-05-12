Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Director Richard F. Wallman Purchases 20,000 Shares

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,112.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:STAY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. 3,472,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,393. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

