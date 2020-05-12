Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $58.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The business had revenue of $285.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $45,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

