Extreme Networks’ (EXTR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Extreme Networks from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. 101,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.95 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

