EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17, Briefing.com reports. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EZPW stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. 46,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,260. The company has a market cap of $291.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

