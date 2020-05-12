F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,032 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of F.N.B. worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 621,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 884,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 240,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,204,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. 3,547,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,866. F.N.B. Corp has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,930. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

