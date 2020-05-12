Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Fagan Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 3.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,548 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,503 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

Shares of FB traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,703,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,518,412. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $607.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

