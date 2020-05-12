Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,548 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,503. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,703,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,518,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

