Fagan Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 139.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 102,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,606,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,042 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 53,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,533. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.86. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

