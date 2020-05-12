Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 30,892 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,892 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.4% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 268,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,029,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 204,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 480,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

CSCO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.85. 8,672,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,588,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

