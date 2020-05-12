Fantasy Sports Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 164.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $35,227.92 and approximately $11.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00044047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.77 or 0.03690376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00056550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032135 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001843 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

