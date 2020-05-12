Feathercoin (FTC) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.32 million and $6,943.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00100844 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 277,377,160 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

