Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $88.46.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Bruce J. Sherrick bought 500 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $143,505.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 832,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,781,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

